Aston Villa make approach for Christian Benteke

Aston Villa are looking to sign Christian Benteke this month.
The Premier League side are in desperate need of a striker and they want to bring the 37-cap Belgian international back to the club.
Wesley has been ruled out for the season and Smith needs a replacement now.
As per Het Belang van Limburg (translated by Sportwitness), Aston Villa have now made an approach for the player. They have informed Crystal Palace of their interest in Benteke.
The former Villa star has failed to live up to the expectations at Selhurst Park and it will be interesting to see if the Eagles decide to cash in on him.
Apparently, Aston Villa want the player on loan for the remainder of the season. A temporary move would make no sense for Palace.
They would be weakening their squad for little or no compensation. A permanent move, however, could be tempting if Villa come up with a reasonable offer.
Benteke needs a fresh start and a move back to Villa might be ideal for him. The fans adore him and he will be able to start week in week out.
It would help him regain his confidence and sharpness. The 29-year-old has scored just four goals since the start of the 2017/18 season.