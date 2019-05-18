Aston Villa looking to sign Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa are looking to sign Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal this summer.
As per Express and Star, the Championship club have held talks with the Cherries regarding a move.
The Bournemouth defender joined the Championship outfit on loan in January and he has been a key player for them so far.
Dean Smith’s side are still in the race for promotion and Mings has been a key factor for them.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with the Cherries now. Bournemouth might be willing to sell the player as he is not a key part of Howe’s plans.
Also, the Premier League club have just signed Lloyd Kelly from Bristol. Mings will fall further down the pecking order if he returns to Bournemouth next season.
If Aston Villa manage to secure promotion, they should do everything in their power to hold on to their key players.
Mings could make a big difference for them in the Premier League as well.
As for the player, he should look to force a move away from Bournemouth as well for his own sake. He cannot afford to waste away on the bench next year.
Mings needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a permanent move to Aston Villa would be ideal.