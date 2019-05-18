Aston Villa looking to sign Tammy Abraham permanently

Aston Villa are prepared to sign Tammy Abraham on a permanent deal if they secure promotion.
According to the Mirror, Villa chief Christian Purslow is ready to use his contacts at his former club Chelsea to get the transfer sorted.
Tammy Abraham has been one of Aston Villa’s best players this season and signing him permanently would be a major boost for Dean Smith.
However, they must beat Derby in the playoff finals to cope with the financial demands of the transfer.
The on-loan Chelsea striker has scored 26 goals for Aston Villa this season and he is rated highly by the manager and the fans.
Staying put could be the best for his career. He is unlikely to start for Sarri next season and he cannot afford to sit on the bench at this stage of his career.
Villa will give him the chance to play every week and he will be determined to secure promotion with them and prove himself in the Premier League.
The report adds that Aston Villa will look to secure the permanent services of Tuanzebe and Mings as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Championship club can win against Derby and get these deals over the line now.