Aston Villa looking to sign Steven Caulker

Aston Villa are known to be looking for a centre-back and it seems Steve Bruce is looking to bolster that area.
The current options in the position are very short, and Villa are looking to sign free agents.
According to reports from West London Sport, Aston Villa are looking to sign Steven Caulker.
Bruce has indicated that he is interested in taking the defender on trial and he feels he could be a good option.
Caulker is currently out of contract and is looking for a new club, and Bruce could potentially give him the chance of a return to the Championship.
Bruce wants to take a closer look at the 26-year-old defender before committing to buy him. He recently left Scottish side Dundee after activating a release clause in his contract, and is now free to sign for another club.
Caulker, who played for England in 2012, has struggled with off-field problems, but Bruce could provide him with another chance to resurrect his career.
He joined QPR from Cardiff City in 2014, and he was loaned to Southampton and Liverpool during his stay with the London club.
Caulker would be a risk free signing, and if he manages to perform well, it would represent a smart piece of business from the Villa boss.