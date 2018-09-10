Aston Villa looking to sign Robert Huth on a free transfer

Aston Villa are ready to move for Robert Huth on a free transfer.
According to Birmingham Live, Steve Bruce has considered signing the German center-back in order to fix his side’s defensive issues.
It is believed that John Terry was a target for the Championship outfit but the former England international is heading into Russia with Spartak Moscow.
Aston Villa have been very poor at the back so far and it has cost them a good start to the season. If they want to challenge for promotion this season, the back four needs to improve immediately.
Someone like Huth will not only improve their organization at the back, he will add some much-needed leadership to the side as well.
The German has plenty of experience at the top level and he has won the Premier League with Chelsea and Leicester City. Signing him on a free transfer should be a no-brainer.
His arrival could finally fix Villa’s defensive woes and kick-start their season.
Earlier in the summer, we explained how signing the German could save Aston Villa’s season and it would be a transfer masterstroke from Steve Bruce.
Aston Villa fans are keen on the signing as well. Here some of the fan reactions to the speculation.
@StevePhllips81: Not Collins surely, I’d have Huth for a season. People laughed when I said we should have made a cheeky bid for Albrighton in the transfer window, and now folk are actually wanting Collins back…?
@TheRealbaretta: Huth only one I’d like to see at the club.
@Razor_Sharper: Gutted about JT. I think he thought he was coming back too! Huth would be my second choice.