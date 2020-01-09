Aston Villa looking to sign Jay Rodriguez

Aston Villa are looking to sign the Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez this month.
According to The Athletic, the 30-year-old is being looked at as a replacement for the injured Wesley.
The Brazilian has been sidelined for the remainder of the season with an injury and Smith needs to bring in reinforcements.
Rodriguez has shown his quality in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be a solid short-term addition for Villa.
The Burnley striker has good link-up play and he can score goals.
Aston Villa cannot play the remainder of the season without a recognised striker and the interest in Rodriguez makes a lot of sense.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Burnley now.
The Clarets might not want to sell to one of their rivals. Both clubs are fighting for their place in the Premier League next season.
Rodriguez has played 23 games for Burnley this season and he has managed to score 6 goals for them. Losing him would be a blow for Sean Dyche’s side.
The report from Athletic claims that Villa were planning on doing loan deals this month but they will have to pay up for Rodriguez.
The experienced forward scored 22 goals for West Brom last season before moving to Burnley for a fee of around £10 million.