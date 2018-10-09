Aston Villa looking to sign Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in January.
The Championship signed Tammy Abraham from the Blues on loan in the summer and the young striker has done well so far.
Hudson-Odoi could be a superb signing for Aston Villa as well if the report from Birmingham Live is true.
The highly-rated winger had a sensational pre-season with the Blues but he is yet to get a proper chance under Maurizio Sarri. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career and a loan move could be ideal for him.
Also, Villa could use some pace and flair in their attack and the Chelsea youngster would add another dimension to their play.
On a loan move, it could prove to be a masterstroke for the Championship side. Hudson-Odoi has the talent to tear up the Championship defenses and he could make a big difference in Villa’s push for promotion this season.
It will be interesting to see who comes in to replace Steve Bruce. If the new manager does decide to move for the 17-year-old Chelsea player, it would be hugely beneficial to all parties involved.