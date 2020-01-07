Aston Villa looking to sign Domagoj Vida

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on signing the Croatian defender Domagoj Vida.
According to reports from Turkey (translated by Sportwitness), Villa have already made their move for the 79-cap international but their offer was turned down.
They are expected to return with an improved offer for Vida now.
Apparently, the initial offer was around €5m but Besiktas are holding out for €8m-10m.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side manage to agree on a deal with the Turkish club this month.
They could use some defensive depth and Vida will be ideal. He has shown his quality at the international level with Croatia and he will relish the chance to prove himself in the Premier League as well.
The 30-year-old will add defensive depth and experience to Villa’s backline. Smith has some very talented defenders like Engels, Mings and Konsa at his disposal but all of them are lacking in experience.
Signing a defender is not the only priority for Aston Villa this month. They must look to improve their attack and keeper options as well.
Wesley and Heaton have been ruled out of the season with injuries and Smith will have to bring in proper replacements now.