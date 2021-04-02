Aston Villa looking to sign a winger and a centre forward

Aston Villa have already begun their summer transfer preparations and the West Midlands club are thought to be keen on signing a winger and a centre forward as per The Telegraph.

There is no doubt that they need to bring in more support for Ollie Watkins and a quality centre forward signing could help the side improve immensely.





Brazilian striker Wesley is set to return to action from his lengthy injury lay-off but there are no certainties that the striker will be able to recapture his peak form anytime soon.

Smith has been overly reliant on Watkins for goals and the England international needs more help upfront.

Furthermore, signing a quality winger should be a top priority for Villa given the fact that the likes of Trezeguet and El ghazi are quite inconsistent.

Jack Grealish has been the main source of creativity for Dean Smith’s side this season and a quality winger could share the creative burden alongside the England international.

Furthermore, Aston Villa plan to reward some of their first-team stars with new contracts as well.

Unbelievable feeling to extend my contract at this great club. Thank you to everyone who has played a part in my development… Hard work continues! 👊🏽 #UTV pic.twitter.com/zF75IF4k6J — Ezri Konsa (@EzriKonsa) April 2, 2021

Ezri Konsa has signed a long term deal with the club earlier today and the likes of Tom Heaton, Douglas Luiz, Matty Cash and Matt Targett are in line to be offered improved contracts.

It is important for Villa to keep the core of their squad intact and the new deals will ensure that their stars are not poached away in the summer.

