Aston Villa looking to hijack Yannick Bolasie’s Middlesbrough move

Aston Villa are looking to hijack a move for the Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.
The 29-year-old winger was closing in on a move to Middlesbrough but Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has now revealed that the player has held talks with Steve Bruce regarding a move.
Downie claims that Bolasie travelled to Bodymoor earlier today after an approach from the Midlands club to take him on loan.
Yannick Bolasie is this afternoon holding talks with Steve Bruce – as Aston Villa attempt to hijack Middlesbrough’s loan move. The winger travelled to Bodymoor this morning after an approach by the Midlands club to take him on loan. Bolasie now has a decision to make…
— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 21, 2018
Both clubs are crying out for a quality winger and Bolasie will be a superb addition.
Steve Bruce recently mentioned that his side are light in the wide areas and therefore it is no surprise that he is trying to bring in the Everton player.
As for Pulis, he has worked with the player before at Crystal Palace and he wants the 29-year-old to replace Adama Traore. The Spaniard joined Wolves this summer.
It seems that Bolasie will have to make a decision now. Both Villa and Boro are capable of challenging for promotion and he is likely to play often for both of them.
It will be interesting to see who the 29-year-old picks now.