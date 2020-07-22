Aston Villa looking at John Swift as Jack Grealish’s replacement

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Reading midfielder John Swift this summer.

According to The Reading Chronicle, Dean Smith is keen on the player.





Jack Grealish is expected to leave the club at the end of this season and Aston Villa need to sign a proper replacement. Swift has done well for Reading and he could be a decent alternative.

Sheffield United are thought to be keen as well but Villa could hijack a move.

Swift has six goals and ten assists to his name this season and he would be tempted to move to Aston Villa if they can stay up. Survival is in their own hands now and Villa just have to match Watford’s final day result.

Even if Aston Villa go down, joining them would be a step up for the 25-year-old midfielder.

The report claims that no official bid has been made yet.

It remains to be seen if Aston Villa come forward with an offer in the coming months. He could be a cheap alternative to Grealish for them.

It will be interesting to see how the final day in the Premie League unfolds now. A lot of Villa’s transfer plans could depend on them staying in the top flight for another season.

Here is what the fans had to say about the links.

From what I have seen of him he is class, I would describe him as a younger quicker hourihane, he has class free kicks and his delivery into the box seems very good, £3.5mil is a steal IMO — Jacob (@Jacob37778927) July 22, 2020

Depends. If we can get him for like under 10 million then maybe but anything more and it doesn’t seem worth it — Harry_AVFC (@harry_blissett) July 22, 2020

I think he would he a good backup midfielder, I don’t rly know much about him though — murph (@Murph82) July 22, 2020

Honestly I wouldn’t mind it. Could be a masterclass signing if we’re paying little as possible for him. Especially after what happened last year — George (@GeorgeEveritt5) July 22, 2020