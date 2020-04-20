Aston Villa linked with a move for Pierluigi Gollini

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.
As per La Gazzetta dello Sport (translated by Football Italia), Tottenham are keen on signing the player as well.
Gollini has done well for the high-flying Serie A outfit this season. Atalanta have surprised everyone with their breathtaking attacking displays in Italy and in the European competitions.
It will be interesting to see if Villa make a move for Gollini in the coming weeks.
The Atalanta star played for Aston Villa during 2016-18 and he might be keen on a return if the offer is right.
A lot will depend on where Aston Villa finish this season. If they go down, they will struggle to attract players like Gollini.
The 25-year-old Italian is playing at a high level and he wouldn’t want to trade that for a spell in the Championship.
Furthermore, if Tottenham get involved in the chase, it could complicate matters for Aston Villa.
Although Gollini is a former Villa player, he is likely to pick Spurs ahead of them because of their level.
The Londoners can provide him with European football and better wages.
Also, he would get to work with a world-class manager like Jose Mourinho who is a proven winner.