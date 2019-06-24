Aston Villa linked with a move for Moussa Marega

Aston Villa have been once again linked with the Porto striker Moussa Marega.
The 28-year-old managed to score 21 goals last season and there is no doubt that he would be a quality signing for Dean Smith’s side.
However, the asking price would complicate any chances of a transfer.
As per Record (translated by SportWitness), the player is valued at €35m. Aston Villa simply cannot afford to spend that amount on Marega after having signed Wesley Moraes earlier this month.
They need to improve their defence as well.
The report adds that Wolves are interested in signing the Porto striker as well.
The Molineux outfit can certainly afford that asking price. Nuno needs to bring in another striker and Marega would be ideal.
Wolves will be playing European football next season and they need depth to cope with the fixture congestion. Marega would be the ideal partner/backup to Jimenez.
It will be interesting to see where Marega ends up this summer.
He is certainly ready to make the step up to the Premier League. He has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in English football.
Marega has shown his quality in the Champions League with Porto and he would be an asset for most midtable Premier League sides.