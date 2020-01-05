Aston Villa linked with a move for Joe Hart

Aston Villa are thought to be interested in signing the Burnley keeper Joe Hart.
The former England international is not a starter for Sean Dyche’s side and a move could help him resurrect his career.
Hart needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Aston Villa could provide him with that opportunity.
Tom Heaton has been ruled out of the season with a cruciate ligament injury and Villa need a replacement right now.
According to Daily Mail, the Premier League outfit are considering a move for the 32-year-old shot-stopper.
Hart has proven himself in the Premier League in the past and he could prove to be a superb addition. If he manages to regain his form and confidence, he could improve Villa a lot.
The 32-year-old shot-stopper has 75 international caps to his name and he managed to win six major trophies with Manchester City as well.
He will bring experience and a winning mentality to the side if he joins. Also, he could mentor the likes of Nyland and Jed Steer.
It will be interesting to see if Villa can agree on a deal with Burnley now.
Hart has made just one first-team appearance in 2019 and therefore it is fair to assume that he is a dispensable asset for Burnley. Furthermore, he will be a free agent at the end of this season.
A reasonable offer might be enough to convince Burnley this month.
