Aston Villa linked with a move for Ben Gibson

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Burnley’s Ben Gibson this summer.
As per Teamtalk, the defender has been told he can leave the club and Villa are keen on signing him.
The former Middlesbrough defender failed to make an impact for the Clarets last season due to injury problems and Burnley are prepared to cut their losses already.
Gibson cost Burnley £15m last summer and it will be interesting to see what the asking price is this summer.
Aston Villa should look to snap him up if he is available for a knockdown price. Gibson did well for Middlesbrough in the Championship and he could be a good squad player for Dean Smith next year.
The 26-year-old will be determined to prove himself in the Premier League and if he joins Aston Villa, he will have the platform to do so.
The newly-promoted side needs defensive depth and therefore the move could benefit all parties.
It will be interesting to see where Ben Gibson ends up this summer. There is no doubt that he could be a useful addition to the Aston Villa side for the right price.
Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reports and here are some of the reactions.
Injury problems a no for me
— Nigel J Moore ⚽️ (@Moorski7) June 23, 2019
That stat alone should be enough to NOT go for him
— Jak 🐍 (@JakBatty1) June 24, 2019
Solid CB would be a great addition alongside Mings imo, hope we snap him up especially if we can’t bring Axel back
— MrVilla (@MrAstonVillan) June 23, 2019
Quality defender 👍🏻
— Stephen O’ Leary (@stephenoleary89) June 23, 2019
Decent player
— Mike (@MikeVilla1985) June 24, 2019
I would go get him loan to buy
— j (@joeharris29g) June 23, 2019