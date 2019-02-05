Aston Villa linked Neal Maupay comments on his future

Brentford striker Neal Maupay has said that he wants to play in the top league, and wants to help the Bees get near the top of the league.
During the January transfer window, the Birmingham Mail reported that Villa were interested in signing the 22-year-old forward.
However, Brentford weren’t keen on offloading him. They have slapped a £20 million asking price on Maupay which has made it difficult for Villa (or any potential club) to make a move for him in January.
The exciting young forward has been in terrific form this season, scoring 17 goals in the Championship, and two more in the FA Cup. He has further provided six assists for the Bees.
Maupay has suggested that he is happy at Brentford who are currently lying 17th in the Championship table.
“Good things will happen in the future so it’s a good club to be part of,” said Maupay to The Mirror.
“If you ask any player they will tell you they want to play in the top league. That’s what we are working towards. I feel this club will make it. I want to help them get there and then see what happens.”
Villa find themselves ninth in the Championship table. They could still move for Maupay in the summer with Dean Smith surely needing a new number nine once Tammy Abraham returns to his parent club after the end of his loan spell.