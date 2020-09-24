Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor comments on Wolverhampton Wanderers signing plenty Portuguese players

Aston Villa’s all-time leading goalscorer in the English Premier League Gabriel Agbonlahor isn’t a fan of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ transfer strategy.

The Molineux Stadium outfit signed Portugal international right-back Nelson Semedo from Barcelona yesterday, and they now have enough Portuguese players in their squad to almost make a starting XI.





Wolves are only a defender away from being able to field a full Portugal XI 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/qYPwafg5ju — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 23, 2020

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo clearly loves the idea of signing his countrymen, and the club can’t complain after finishing in seventh-place in each of the last two seasons since he guided them to the top-flight.

However, Agbonlahor isn’t particularly delighted that they are always signing Portuguese players and no English players, and he has questioned their decision to send Morgan Gibbs-White on loan to Swansea City, taking to Twitter to react thus this morning:

Nothing against wolves but don’t wolves fans wanna see them sign a English player? 👍🏾 — Gabriel Agbonlahor (@officialga11) September 24, 2020

Gibbs white gets sent on loan when I think he’s a great player? Just a shame not many English players at wolves 🙌🏽 https://t.co/OcqgEAwRV9 — Gabriel Agbonlahor (@officialga11) September 24, 2020

Wolves had five Portuguese players in their starting line-up against Manchester City on Monday night, with two others coming off the bench.

Premier League teams are not allowed any more than 17 non-homegrown players in their squad, and Wolves are yet to exceed that limit and won’t be doing so.

It has been 21 years since Villa fielded the last all-English team in a Premier League fixture, and those days are long gone, with Wolves and co ready to recruit as many foreign exports needed to guide them to success.