Pundit eyeing 17/2 bookie-basher as Aston Villa face Leeds United

Aston Villa host Leeds United on Sunday aiming to give their Championship promotion hopes a massive boost.
Villa head into the game eighth in the table, 12 points behind table-topping Leeds but just three points adrift of the play-off places.
Dean Smith’s side are unbeaten in their last seven matches and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped them to extend that run with a 2-1 win this weekend (17/2 with Sky Bet).
“What a game it should be at Villa Park as Smith’s resurgent side aim to claw back some points on the Championship’s pace-setters,” he said.
“Despite all their injury problems Leeds keep winning, with Patrick Bamford returning to score their winner at Bolton last week.
“Marcelo Bielsa has built a real togetherness there, but I just think this Villa side will edge it.”
Villa took four points off Leeds last season, drawing 1-1 at Elland Road last December before winning 1-0 on home soil during April.
The home side are priced at 13/10 to win the game, with Leeds on offer at 19/10 and the draw available at 13/5.