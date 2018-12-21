Blog Competitions English Championship Pundit eyeing 17/2 bookie-basher as Aston Villa face Leeds United

21 December, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Leeds United


Aston Villa host Leeds United on Sunday aiming to give their Championship promotion hopes a massive boost.

Villa head into the game eighth in the table, 12 points behind table-topping Leeds but just three points adrift of the play-off places.

Dean Smith’s side are unbeaten in their last seven matches and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped them to extend that run with a 2-1 win this weekend (17/2 with Sky Bet).

“What a game it should be at Villa Park as Smith’s resurgent side aim to claw back some points on the Championship’s pace-setters,” he said.

“Despite all their injury problems Leeds keep winning, with Patrick Bamford returning to score their winner at Bolton last week.

“Marcelo Bielsa has built a real togetherness there, but I just think this Villa side will edge it.”

Villa took four points off Leeds last season, drawing 1-1 at Elland Road last December before winning 1-0 on home soil during April.

The home side are priced at 13/10 to win the game, with Leeds on offer at 19/10 and the draw available at 13/5.

