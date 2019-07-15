Aston Villa leading the race to sign Neal Maupay

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Brentford striker Neal Maupay this summer.
According to Alan Nixon from The Sun, the newly-promoted Premier League side are leading the race to sign the striker.
Maupay scored 28 goals for Brentford last season and he would be a good addition to Dean Smith’s side.
Aston Villa have already signed Wesley Moraes to add goals to their side but they need depth in that position. Having two quality strikers would be ideal in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can get the deal over the line. They have been very active in the market this summer and they seem eager to spend.
Dean Smith has already signed the likes of Targett, Hause, Konsa, Mings, Jota and Wesley. They are expected to sign Douglas Luiz as well.
Aston Villa seem desperate to improve their squad before the Premier League starts and they should look to get the Maupay deal wrapped up soon.
The player will need some time to adapt to his new club and if he gets a good pre-season with Villa, things will get easier for him next season.