Aston Villa leading the chase for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport via Birmingham Mail, Villa are currently leading the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder who is keen on leaving the London club this summer.

Fulham have been relegated to the Championship after a poor season last year but Anguissa managed to impress with his performances in the Premier League. His performances from last season seem to have caught the attention of the Premier League clubs.

A player of his calibre deserves to play in the top flight and it is no surprise that he is looking to leave Craven Cottage.

The report further states that the midfielder is valued at around £25 million and it remains to be seen whether Villa are prepared to pay that much to secure his services.

The West Midlands club could definitely use more depth in the central midfield and Anguissa could prove to be a quality addition.

He will add drive, flair and defensive cover to Dean Smith’s midfield. Furthermore, he could make an immediate impact at Villa Park this season.

The player has been linked with a move to Arsenal as well.

Aston Villa have recently sanctioned the departure of Jack Grealish to Manchester City and they certainly have the funds to pull off the transfer before the window closes.

