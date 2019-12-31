Aston Villa keen on signing Danny Drinkwater on loan

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan for the remainder of the season.
According to Sky Sports, the Villans want to sign him once his loan deal with Burnley expires on the 6th of January.
Drinkwater joined Chelsea after a successful season with Leicester City back in 2017. However, the Premier League winning midfielder never quite managed to hold down a regular starting berth at Stamford Bridge.
The 29-year-old needs to play more often at this stage of his career and the loan spell at Burnley hasn’t worked out so far. He has made just one Premier League appearance with the Clarets.
If Aston Villa can offer him more first-team chances, he should look to make the move.
Dean Smith is without a key player in John McGinn due to an injury and Aston Villa need to add to their midfield. Drinkwater on loan could prove to be an intelligent piece of business for them.
If he manages to regain his form and sharpness at Aston Villa, he could be a key player for them during the second half of the season.
McGinn is out for around three months and this could be a golden opportunity for Drinkwater to prove himself once again.
The 29-year-old would add composure and control to Aston Villa’s midfield. During Leicester’s title-winning season, Drinkwater played a key role alongside Kante in the midfield. He was instrumental in controlling the play and setting the tempo for the Foxes.
Aston Villa could do with an experienced player like him and the fact that he could be snapped up on a loan deal makes the transfer a no-brainer.