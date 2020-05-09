Aston Villa keen on Rangers ace Glen Kamara

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.
The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has done well for the Scottish side this season and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Villa come in for him.
As per France Football, the likes of Brighton are thought to be keen on the player as well.
Rangers signed the player last summer and they will not want to get rid of him just yet.
His suitors will have to pay a sizeable fee in order to sign him this summer.
Aston Villa could use a defensive midfielder like him but Smith’s transfer plans could depend on their relegation battle.
If Aston Villa fail to survive, it could really restrict their resources in the transfer market. Also, Kamara might not be keen on moving to the Championship.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.
When football resumes, Aston Villa will have to focus on their safety first. Staying in the Premier League next season will be their top priority.
As for Rangers, they might be forced to sell if a big offer comes in. But the financial stress due to the current health crisis could help them keep their key players for another season.