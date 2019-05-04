Aston Villa keen on Porto ace Moussa Marega

Aston Villa will look to secure promotion to the Premier League through play-offs this season.
According to Birmingham Mail, the Championship outfit are looking to sign some high-quality players if they manage to get promoted.
The report adds that Porto striker Moussa Marega is a target for Villa this summer.
The likes of Tammy Abraham will leave the club once the loan spell is over and Villa will need to bring a striker in. Marega’s signing makes a lot of sense.
The powerful forward has had a very good season in Portugal and he would be a massive coup for Dean Smith’s side. It could be their best signing in years.
The 28-year-old has scored 19 goals and 8 assists for them this season and he is a key player for them.
Marega has proven himself in the Champions League and convincing him to join a newly promoted side would be quite a challenge. He has 6 goals in 9 appearances in the Champions League.
However, if Villa manage to pull it off, it could transform their side. Raul Jimenez transformed Wolves’ attack this season and Marega could do the same to Aston Villa.
The Porto ace has the technique and physicality to thrive in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how much Porto demand for his services now.
Villa have some quality young players in Grealish and McGinn. If they manage to sign a reliable goalscorer like Marega, they could secure a solid midtable finish in the Premier League next season.