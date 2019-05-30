Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa keen on Porto ace Moussa Marega

Aston Villa are thought to be interested in signing the Porto striker Moussa Marega.

The 28-year-old is up for grabs this summer and O Jogo are reporting (translated by SportWitness) that Aston Villa could land the striker this summer.

Marega has been linked with the likes of West Ham, Everton and Swansea as well.

Aston Villa need to improve their attacking options this summer and Marega could prove to be a superb signing for them.

Dean Smith’s men are now in the Premier League and therefore they should be able to afford a marquee signing like Moussa Marega.

The striker is apparently valued at around €30m. He scored 21 goals and picked up 11 assists this past season.

Tammy Abraham was the main goalscorer at Aston Villa but his loan spell is over and the player is expected to stay at Chelsea next season.

Marega would be the ideal alternative. The Porto ace is a proven goalscorer and he has shown his quality in the Champions League as well.

He has the physical abilities to cope with English football.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa make a move for the player in the coming weeks.

