Aston Villa keen on Morgan Sanson, some fans react

28 February, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are ‘very interested’ in signing the Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson at the end of this season.

As per reports from Le Phoceen, Dean Smith will look to bring him in if Aston Villa manage to beat the drop.

The Premier League side are currently one point above the relegation zone.

Sanson is highly talented and he should prove to be a top signing for Villa. He will improve the creativity in their side. The 25-year-old can operate in the central midfield or as an attacking midfielder.

The Frenchman is a good dribbler and he can carry the ball forward. Currently, Grealish is the only player in the side who can do that.

Sanson could prove to be a superb partner for Grealish and McGinn in the midfield.

The report adds that Marseille could be forced to sell the player this summer because of their FFP issues.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals in Ligue 1 this season. He has four assists to his name as well.

Sanson has been linked with the likes of Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United as well.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

This is how some of the Villa fans have reacted to the news.

 

