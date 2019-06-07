Aston Villa keen on Leeds ace Kemar Roofe

Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe is all set to enter the final year of his contract at Elland Road.
According to Daily Star, Aston Villa are looking to take advantage of that and sign the player this summer. They are leading the chase for the Leeds star.
The newly promoted club are in need of goalscorers and Roofe has proven himself over the years.
The Leeds ace could prove to be a good option for Dean Smith in the Premier League next season.
It will be interesting to see if they manage to agree on a fee with the Whites now.
Roofe was a key player for Bielsa this past season and losing him would be a blow for Leeds United.
However, the player might be tempted to play Premier League football and if he decides to force a move, Leeds might be powerless.
The 26-year-old scored 15 goals in the Championship last season and he could be the ideal replacement for Tammy Abraham.
The young Chelsea forward is back at Stamford Bridge and he is likely to stay there next year.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds manage to agree on a new deal with Roofe now.
If Aston Villa can come up with a lucrative offer, they will certainly stand a chance of getting their man.