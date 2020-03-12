Aston Villa keen on Karlan Grant

Aston Villa are keen on signing the Huddersfield forward Karlan Grant.
According to Sky Sports, West Brom are interested in the 22-year-old as well.
Grant has scored 16 goals in the Championship so far and he is highly rated around England. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa make their move for him at the end of this season.
Dean Smith’s men could use another quality forward and Grant would be a superb addition.
When Wesley returns from injury, Grant could play alongside him. The 22-year-old can play anywhere across the front three.
Grant has shown this season that he is good enough to play at a higher level and a move to Aston Villa would be ideal for his career.
If Aston Villa manage to stay in the Premier League next season, they should be able to tempt him.
Meanwhile, West Brom could come up as well and they might be able to offer the player regular Premier League football.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. Whoever manages to sign Grant will have a talented player with immense potential on their hands.
