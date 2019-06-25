Aston Villa keen on James Justin

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Luton defender James Justin this summer.
According to Birmingham Mail, the player will be sold if the offer is right and it benefits the Hatters.
Aston Villa could certainly use some depth in the full-back areas and Justin could prove to be a quality squad player for Dean Smith.
The newly-promoted side will be determined to beef up their defensive options before the start of the Premier League and they have already shown their ambition by bringing in the likes of El Ghazi and Wesley Moraes.
Justin has done well for Luton and he picked up 3 goals and 7 assists in the league last year. He can play as a wide midfielder as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for Aston Villa if they manage to sign him.
The report adds that Leicester City are keen on the player as well.
It will be interesting to see where the 21-year-old ends up this summer. He will fancy a move to the Premier League and Aston Villa might be able to offer him more minutes.
Leicester have the likes of Pereira and Chilwell at their disposal and both players are one of the best in their position in the Premier League. It won’t be easy for Justin to take their place.