Aston Villa keen on Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Huddersfield centre back Terence Kongolo this summer.
As per Daily Mail, they have enquired about the 25-year-old defender already.
It will be interesting to see if the newly promoted side makes a move for Kongolo in the coming weeks.
Dean Smith wants to improve his defensive options and Kongolo had a good season with the Terriers last year.
He is too good for the Championship and a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa would be ideal for him.
Aston Villa have been very active in the transfer market this summer and they have improved their attack with the signings of El Ghazi and Wesley.
They need to improve their back four now. Hause has already signed for the club and Smith should invest in a quality centre back now.
Aston Villa have been linked with Tyrone Mings as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up with eventually.
Kongolo is yet to reach his peak and he could be a superb player for Aston Villa for the next few years. He is likely to improve a lot with age as well.
Here is how the Villa fans have reacted to the report so far.
Would love this, still young and can play CB or LB. Don’t judge him based on being in a poor Huddersfield team!
— Mark (@Marko7LW) June 17, 2019
Can play left back which I hope is where we’ll play him as the cb pairing is Zebe and Mings 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/X5tIXJPpn9
— Patryk Doherty (@PatrykZD2) June 17, 2019
Would be a positive signing 👍🏻
— Alex (@alexm__av) June 17, 2019
That’s Would Be A Really Good Good Signing
— 🦁 (@Villianboy93_) June 17, 2019
good bit of business that would be
— Billy (@_BillyAVFC) June 17, 2019