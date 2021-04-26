Aston Villa keen on Emiliano Buendia

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding in the Championship this season and he has helped the Canaries secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Buendia has 14 goals and 17 assists to his name in the Championship so far this season.

According to a report from the Sun (via Birmingham Mail), the Argentine playmaker is a top target for Dean Smith this summer and it will be interesting to see if Villa can agree on a fee with Norwich for the technically gifted midfielder.

SL View: Ideal support for Grealish and Watkins

Villa have been overly reliant on Jack Grealish for creativity this season and they have struggled to create chances in his absence.

Signing another quality attacking midfielder should be a priority for them this summer and Buendia certainly fits the bill.

Although Norwich are back in the Premier League, the chance to join Villa will be tempting for the Argentine midfielder. A move to Villa Park could be the ideal step up in his career right now and it will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club can pull off the transfer.

Apart from his ability to create chances and chip in with goals, the Norwich midfielder is a hard-working player who will help out defensively as well.

Buendia is yet to reach his peak and he has his best years ahead of him. He has played in the Premier League before and he was quite impressive for Norwich in the top flight before they were relegated to the Championship.

He should be able to make an immediate impact at Aston Villa next season and his arrival will add more depth and quality to their attack.

Read: Aston Villa keen on 12-goal Premier League striker this summer