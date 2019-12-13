Aston Villa keen on Domagoj Vida

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Croatian defender Domagoj Vida.
The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now and Dean Smith is ready to bring him to England in January.
According to reports from Turkey (translated by SportWitness), Aston Villa are willing to pay €10m to Besiktas for the centre back.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now.
Vida might be tempted to move to the Premier League and this could be his last chance. He is 30 and he has little time left at the top level.
Apparently, the Turkish side are willing to sell the player because of their financial situation.
Vida impressed during the World Cup last year and he could be a useful option for Dean Smith.
Villa already have the likes of Hause, Konsa, Mings and Engels at their disposal but Vida will add more experience and quality to Smith’s backline.
The move makes sense for all parties and they should look to get it done once the window is open.
The €10m fee seems quite reasonable for a player of his ability and Villa should be able to afford it as well.