Aston Villa keen on Callejon and Llorente

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on the Napoli winger Jose Callejon this month.
According to reports from Italy (translated by the Birmingham Mail), the former Real Madrid winger would cost around €10m and Villa’s Sporting Director Jesus Garcia Pitarch has identified him as a target.
The Premier League side are thought to be looking at Fernando Llorente as well.
Aston Villa need to strengthen their attack this month and Callejon would be a superb signing for them. He will add creativity and goals to the side.
With Wesley injured, Villa need a proper number nine right now and Llorente could solve that problem for Dean Smith’s side.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side manage to get both the deals done in the coming days.
They have already signed Pepe Reina from AC Milan and Callejon shares the same agent. It could be easier for Villa to complete the transfer if they are willing to meet the asking price.
Llorente will reportedly cost around €2m.
Both signings would improve Aston Villa and Smith should look to get it done. Also, they are experienced players who are likely to make an immediate impact.
Villa are fighting for their survival this season and they cannot afford to take any risks in the transfer market now.