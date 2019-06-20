Aston Villa keen on Bradley Dack

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Blackburn attacking midfielder Bradley Dack this summer.
According to Daily Mail, Sheffield United have now joined the race for the player as well.
The 25-year-old had an impressive season in the Championship last year and he is looking to move on now.
It will be interesting to see if the newly promoted side manages to agree on a deal for the player now.
Aston Villa could certainly use another goalscoring presence in the side and Bradley Dack would be a superb option for them.
Dean Smith has already paid big money for Wesley Moraes and he is expected to lead the line for Aston Villa next season. However, one striker is not enough to deal with the exertions of the Premier League.
Dack scored 18 goals for Blackburn last year and he could be a great option for Villa. He would add goals from the midfield.
The player would be tempted to make the step up to the Premier League as well and therefore Aston Villa should be able to convince him easily.
Agreeing on a fee with Blackburn is the important part now. The Championship side will look to demand a premium for their star player and with Sheffield United in the race as well, it could turn into a bidding war.
The only positive for Villa here is that Dack wants out and that could force Blackburn to consider a sale.