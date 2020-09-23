Aston Villa keen on Ante Budimir

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Mallorca striker Ante Budimir.

According to reports, they have been in contact with the Spanish club regarding a summer transfer.





Marca claims that Aston Villa called the club’s technical secretary to find out the asking price for Budimir and they are prepared to make an offer for the player.

Aston Villa are not the only Premier League club interested in signing Budimir and Sheffield United are thought to be keen on the striker as well.

The Mallorca striker is valued at €15 million and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa or Sheffield United are willing to spend that on the 29 year old. Budimir scored 13 goals in La Liga last season.

Aston Villa have recently signed Ollie Watkins as their starting striker and Budimir would probably be a backup option to him.

The Premier League side have the likes of Wesley as their back up strikers and it would be very surprising to see them sign Budimir unless they decide to offload someone.

There is no doubt that Smith should look to have two quality strikers at his disposal and Villa could use some depth. But there are other positions in the squad that need strengthening first.

Villa would be better off bringing in more depth in the wide areas.