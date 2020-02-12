Aston Villa keen on Alexander Sorloth

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Aston Villa are interested in signing the Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth.
According to a report from Aksam (translated by Turkish Football), the Premier League outfit are prepared to pay around £15m for the 24-year-old.
Sorloth is on loan at Trabzonspor and he has been in fine form. He has managed to score 19 goals for the Turkish outfit so far this season.
The Turkish side have an option to sign the player permanently for a fee of £5m. It will be interesting to see if they take up the option when the loan deal expires.
Dean Smith needs to improve his attacking options and Sorloth could prove to be a quality addition to his side. Wesley is expected to return to action next season and Sorloth could partner him in the attack.
It will be interesting to see if Villa can agree on a deal with Palace if Sorloth returns to Selhurst Park after his loan spell.
The Eagles need to improve their attacking options and they might decide to keep Sorloth at the club. The likes of Benteke have been quite poor this season.
Convincing the player might not be too difficult for Palace or Aston Villa. The 24-year-old will want to test himself at a higher level and the chance to play in the Premier League will be tempting for him.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can get the deal over the line in summer. They certainly have the resources to pull this off.