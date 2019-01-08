Aston Villa keen on a move for Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden.
According to Daily Mirror, the Championship club are keen on the 23-year-old who wants to leave the Magpies this month.
Apparently, Hayden is looking to move to a London club so that he can be closer to his family.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can convince him to join them. Newcastle are unwilling to sell the player this month but if he continues to demand a move, they might be forced to cash in.
As per the report, Newcastle have already rebuffed an approach for the player from West Brom.
Aston Villa are yet to make their move and Dean Smith must come up with a tempting offer to force Newcastle into a sale.
Hayden would be a solid addition to Aston Villa’s midfield alongside the likes of McGinn. The 23-year-old could transform Aston Villa during the second half of the season with his drive and determination.
He could be crucial to their promotion push this season.
If Aston Villa can pull it off, it could prove to be a masterstroke from Dean Smith. The former Arsenal man has all the qualities to be a massive hit in the Championship.