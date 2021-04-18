Aston Villa join the race for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Aston Villa are thought to be interested in signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the end of the season.

According to Team Talk, the 25-year-old central midfielder is not a part of Chelsea’s long term plans and he could be allowed to leave on a permanent transfer this summer.

Loftus-Cheek has been on loan at Fulham this season and he has done reasonably well for the Londoners in the Premier League.

According to reports, Villa are not the only Premier League club keen on signing the player this summer. Apparently, Crystal Palace are interested in the 25-year-old as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

The Eagles have already informed Chelsea of their interest in the player and the Blues have informed the midfielder’s suitors that they would be open to a sale this summer.

SL View: Much-needed depth for the Villa midfield

Aston Villa could certainly use more depth in the central midfield and the 25-year-old has the talent to develop into a quality Premier League midfielder.

Loftus-Cheek is yet to reach his peak and he is likely to improve with regular game time and experience.

The 25-year-old can operate as a central midfielder as well as a box to box midfielder and he will add a new dimension to Dean Smith’s midfield next season.

It remains to be seen whether Villa can fend off the competition and secure his services in the coming weeks.

