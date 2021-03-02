Aston Villa join the race for Leicester City target Odsonne Edouard

Aston Villa are thought to have joined the race to sign the Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

According to Leicester Mercury, Leicester City and Arsenal are also keen on the player.





Brendan Rodgers worked with the young Frenchman during his time as the Celtic manager and it is no surprise that he wants a reunion with the 23-year-old.

Edouard is one of the best players in Scotland and has a massive future ahead of him.

The player was valued at £40 million last summer but Celtic have dropped the asking price closer to £20m and that could spark a scramble to secure his services.

Villa signed Ollie Watkins at the start of this season and the former Brentford striker has been quite impressive for them.

However, the Midlands club could definitely use more depth in the position and Edouard would be a solid long-term signing for them.

Brazilian striker Wesley is set to return from his injury soon but it remains to be seen whether the player can recapture his peak form after a serious knee injury.

With Arsenal set to lose Alexandre Lacazette in the summer, Edouard could also be a useful option for them.

He has scored 20 goals for Celtic this season and will be keen to test himself at a higher level.

Working with top-class players and managers in the Premier League could help him improve and fulfil his potential.

