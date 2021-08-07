Aston Villa join the race for Joaquin Correa

Lazio forward Joaquin Correa has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and it seems that Aston Villa have now joined the race to sign him.

The 26-year-old Argentine is expected to leave the Italian club this summer and the likes of Everton and Leicester City have been mentioned as potential destinations.

As per Il Messaggero, the player could be on his way to Aston Villa now.

The West Midlands club are looking to improve their attacking options after the departure of Jack Grealish and they certainly have the money to afford the South American forward.

The 26-year-old can operate as a second striker as well as a wide forward and he chipped in with 11 goals and six assists for Lazio this past season.

Villa have signed Leon Bailey for the right flank and Correa could be a superb acquisition for the left side of their attack.

Dean Smith has managed to add a quality creative midfielder in Emiliano Buendia as well and Danny Ings has been brought in to share the goalscoring burden alongside Ollie Watkins.

A move to Villa Park could be a superb opportunity for the Argentine attacker and he could be tempted to prove himself in the Premier League.

He could add goals and creativity to the Villa attack. Also, his versatility will allow Smith to field a flexible front three depending on the opposition.

