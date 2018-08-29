Aston Villa join Celtic in the race to sign Harold Moukoudi

According to reports from Foot Mercato, Aston Villa are looking to sign Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi on loan before Friday’s deadline.
West Ham reportedly wanted the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window but the deal didn’t materialise. Moukoudi stayed on and has played five Ligue 2 matches already for the club this season.
Clubs in EFL can sign players on loan, and Steve Bruce is keen to sign on a temporary basis. The Villa boss is looking to bolster his defence and has reportedly made a move for the youngster.
The report claims that the Championship outfit have submitted a loan offer of £1 million with an option of signing him permanently at the end of the season for £7 million.
Villa are willing to offer him a four-year contract. The young defender prefers to stay in France, and continue his progress before making his move abroad.
Celtic hold the advantage
The Scottish Sun reported last week that the Bhoys are interested in signing the exciting young defender who has represented the Under-18 and Under-20 divisions.
Celtic are desperate to sign a centre-back before Friday, and they hold an advantage in luring the player if at all they make a move.
Unlike Villa, the Hoops can sign the player permanently. Celtic can offer him £6-7 million and sign him straightaway.
After signing permanently, Celtic can send him back to the club on loan for the rest of the season and that could be appealing for Le Harve.