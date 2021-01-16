Aston Villa interested in signing Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson

Aston Villa are planning to open talks with Marseille regarding the potential signing of Morgan Sanson, Telefoot’s Julien Maynard reports.

Sanson has been with Les Phoceens since January 2017 and, over the past four years, he has accumulated more than 150 appearances in all competitions.





He started the current season in good form with two goals and three assists from 10 league games before sustaining a hamstring injury last month.

Sanson returned with a cameo appearance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophee des Champions this week and he is now on the radar of the Villans.

Dean Smith’s side have impressed in the current league campaign and they have registered 26 points from 15 games, 11 more than they managed at the same point last term.

The likes of Jack Grealish, Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins have impressed in the attack with a combined tally of 24 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

They have plenty of creativity in their ranks, but Smith may be looking for a central midfielder who can create more chances for the side.

John McGinn has been decent this term with one goal and four assists, but there is the room for another player to add competition for places.

Sanson can play anywhere in the midfield. Aside from his ability to deliver key passes, he is also good defensively and has averaged two tackles per game this season.

His current contract expires in less than 18 months’ time and the Villans have the opportunity to prise him away from Marseille for a reasonable fee this month.

He is currently valued at £18 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com and Whoscored.com