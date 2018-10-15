Aston Villa interested in Scott McTominay

According to reports from The Sun, Aston Villa and Leeds United are interested in Scott McTominay on loan, and they might get their wish as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could be willing to let him go in January.
The 21-year-old has started United’s last two Premier League games but has had a difficult start to the season at Old Trafford. He was subbed off early against Newcastle, and he looks to be struggling for confidence.
He is a highly rated young talent who would improve either of the two Championship sides.
A loan move away from Old Trafford in January will do a world of good for him, and Aston Villa might have an advantage over Leeds in signing him.
John Terry returned to Villa Park last week as an assistant to newly appointed manager Dean Smith and he shares a good bonding with the United boss. Terry won three Premier League titles under Jose Mourinho, and the pair share great respect for each other.
While McTominay could learn a lot from a great manager like Marcelo Bielsa, Mourinho could be tempted to send him to Villa because of the presence of Terry. McTominay would be a smart signing for Villa if they can get him on loan in January.