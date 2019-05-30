Aston Villa interested in Dwight Gayle, fans react on Twitter

According to reports from Birmingham Live, Aston Villa are considering making a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle this summer.
The 28-year-old joined West Bromwich Albion on loan in a part-exchange deal that saw Salomon Rondon moving the other way.
The report claims that Gayle is valued at £20m by the Magpies but Villa will look to strike a bargain deal for him. Villa’s recruitment staff have already made contact about a potential summer move for Gayle and asked about the striker during the play-off semi-final clash against the Baggies.
The experienced striker, who is on £40k-per-week wages at Newcastle, enjoyed a fantastic 2018-19 season at the Hawthorns, scoring 24 goals in the Championship.
Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the club’s interest in Gayle. While he has a terrific record in the Championship, doubts remain on whether he is good enough to play regular Premier League football, with his record of 21 goals in 99 top-flight outings in English football giving a dismal reading.
The Villans simply cannot spend big money on someone who could prove to be a massive gamble. And the majority of the fans think likewise. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
No deal. He isn’t the right character for us.
— Razor Sharpe (@Razor_Sharper) May 30, 2019
If we can get him dirt cheap then maybe as 3 or 4 choice striker. As a starter. Hell no!!!
— Roy Kjetil Nylend (@royken86) May 30, 2019
Good back up striker I guess
— Josh (@joshavfcmorris) May 30, 2019
I really hope this is a wind up! We need young talent with Prem potential. Not Championship Journeymen! #UTV @AVFCOfficial
— James(Jim)Brooks (@BrooksVillan51) May 30, 2019
He’s a good championship striker with guaranteed goals at that level. He’s not Prem quality at all, so I hope this is just a rumour. Not keen at all.
— Dante’ Ingerus (@Ingy1976) May 30, 2019
No! He’s not good enough! King, Martinez(Atlanta) or Moise Kean on loan from Juve!
— Thomas Finberg (@ThomasFinberg) May 30, 2019
Excellent Championship striker,but Premiership?
— Chris Belton (@belters5705) May 30, 2019
Gayle doesn’t fit the style or transfer policy that’s been touted around. Too old, no resale value.
— Craig Turton-Lyndel (@MrDelDante) May 30, 2019