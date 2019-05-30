Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa interested in Dwight Gayle, fans react on Twitter

30 May, 2019

According to reports from Birmingham Live, Aston Villa are considering making a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle this summer.

The 28-year-old joined West Bromwich Albion on loan in a part-exchange deal that saw Salomon Rondon moving the other way.

The report claims that Gayle is valued at £20m by the Magpies but Villa will look to strike a bargain deal for him. Villa’s recruitment staff have already made contact about a potential summer move for Gayle and asked about the striker during the play-off semi-final clash against the Baggies.

The experienced striker, who is on £40k-per-week wages at Newcastle, enjoyed a fantastic 2018-19 season at the Hawthorns, scoring 24 goals in the Championship.

Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on the club’s interest in Gayle. While he has a terrific record in the Championship, doubts remain on whether he is good enough to play regular Premier League football, with his record of 21 goals in 99 top-flight outings in English football giving a dismal reading.

The Villans simply cannot spend big money on someone who could prove to be a massive gamble. And the majority of the fans think likewise. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

