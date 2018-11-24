Aston Villa interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa could reignite their interest in signing Callum Hudson-Odoi in the January transfer window.
The 18-year-old exciting forward has just 18 months left in his contract, and he is dragging his feet on signing a new deal with Chelsea.
He sparkled in the pre-season for Chelsea, but the problem is Hudson-Odoi can’t break into Maurizio Sarri’s lineup. He has played a grand total of 35 minutes with the senior team, and a loan move away from Chelsea is on the cards.
Blessed with pace, directness, and technical ability, he would be a fantastic signing for any Championship club. The report claims that Villa, who wanted to sign him in the summer, could go back in for the youngster in January.
Hudson-Odoi will be allowed to leave the club, and as a result it has alerted a host of Midland clubs. Derby County and West Brom are also looking at possible attacking options in January, and they could take an interest in signing him.
Villa could be in a good position to sign Hudson-Odoi making the best use of John Terry’s close relationship with the Stamford Bridge heirarchy.