Aston Villa interested in Andres Martin

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Cordoba’s Andres Martin this summer.

According to a report from Cordopolis (translated by SportWitness), the newly promoted side are looking to bring in the versatile attacker.

Dean Smith needs to improve his attacking options before the Premier League begins and Martin would be a good signing.

The highly talented attacker can play anywhere across the front three and he impressed last season in the Spanish second tier.

Martin picked up 7 goals and 4 assists for Cordoba.

It will be interesting to see whether Aston Villa manage to agree on a deal with the Spanish side now.

Cordoba will not want to sell their prized asset just yet but Villa have the finances to pull off the transfer. Also, the fact that they are in the Premier League could give them an edge.

The player might be tempted to make the switch from Spain’s second tier to the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see where the attacker ends up this summer.

The likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano are thought to be keeping tabs on the player as well.

