Aston Villa Injury Update: Jack Grealish could return against Tottenham

Aston Villa face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend, and Dean Smith could be without a few of his first-team players.

Bertrand Traore picked up an injury against Newcastle United, and the Burkina Faso winger had to be substituted after a collision.





The former Chelsea player is expected to miss the Tottenham game with a rib injury, as per Birmingham Mail.

Meanwhile, Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes continues to work on his recovery, and he’s unlikely to feature against the London club. He has been out of action for 14-15 months and will need time to build up his match fitness.

Defender Kortney Hause is still recovering from his foot injury, and he is set to be back on grass this month, and he’s likely to return to action after the international break.

However, Aston Villa could be handed a major injury boost with Jack Grealish expected to return to the side against Tottenham.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since February 12 with a leg injury. He has been the best player at the club this season, and his absence has been a major blow for Villa.

They have won just one of their last six league games and will be hoping to get their campaign back on track with their star player set to return.

Read: Tammy Abraham still has admirers at Aston Villa.