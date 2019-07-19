Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa in talks to sign Daniel Sturridge

Aston Villa are interested in signing the former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

The English striker is out of contract this summer and Daily Mirror believe that the Dean Smith wants to sign the player.

The report claims that Aston Villa have already held talks to sign the 29-year-old.

Sturridge used to be one of the best strikers in the league but injuries seem to have taken a toll. He has lost some of his pace with time.

However, the former Liverpool player is still a fantastic finisher and he has tremendous technique. There is no doubt that he can recapture his form with regular football.

Aston Villa could be the ideal move for him right now. He can enjoy his football once again without too much pressure.

Also, Villa could use a player like him who is so good technically.

Sturridge will add sharpness, creativity and flair in the final third. The 29-year-old’s involvement in build ups is quite underrated but he is a fantastic passer and is very good with one-twos.

On a free transfer, the deal is a no brainer and Aston Villa should look to get him in this summer.

Here is what the fans think about his potential arrival.

