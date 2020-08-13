Aston Villa in advanced talks to sign Milot Rashica

Aston Villa could sign the Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica this summer.

As per reports (h/t Birmingham Mail), the Premier League club are in advanced talks with the attacker’s agent right now and the deal could be completed next week.





The 24-year-old has been linked with Villa for a while now and it will be interesting to see if Dean Smith’s side can get the deal done.

Rashica has done well in Germany and he would be a superb addition to Villa’s attack. He will add goals and assists to the side.

Aston Villa missed someone like him last season and they must look to add more attacking depth and goals to their side before the new season starts. The Bundesliga ace can play on both flanks and his versatility will be a bonus for Villa.

Signing Rashica would be a great move for them but the player will not come cheap. Apparently, he will cost around £20-30m.

The 24-year-old picked up 11 goals and 5 assists last season and he has the talent to justify the fee in the long run. However, Villa have to bring in other reinforcements as well and paying around £30m for Rashica could prove to be difficult for them.