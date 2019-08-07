Aston Villa hoping to sign Said Benrahma for £15-20m

Aston Villa are hoping to sign Said Benrahma from Brentford this summer.
According to Birmingham Mail, they hope to sign the player for a fee of around £15-20m but Brentford are holding out for £25m.
Meanwhile, Daily Express adds that a move to Villa is in the works and the Premier League side hope to sign him before the window shuts.
Benrahma was one of the best attacking players in the Championship last season and he will be a solid addition to Dean Smith’s side.
Currently, Villa are reliant on Grealish for creativity and Benrahma will share that burden with the Aston Villa star if the move goes through.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line in the coming hours.
The player might be tempted to play Premier League football and Brentford will find it hard to hold on to him this summer.
The 23-year-old right winger managed to score 10 goals and create 15 assists for his teammates last season. He will add pace, flair and goals to the side if he joins.
Benrahma can play on the left flank as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for Villa.