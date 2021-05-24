Aston Villa have watched Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia ahead of potential summer move

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa have watched Norwich City attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia closely and want him to play alongside Jack Grealish next season rather than replace him.

The Argentine is also on the radar of Arsenal, but suitors must be willing to pay at least £40 million for his signature.





Norwich are yet to receive any formal offers but if a suitable bid arrives they will not stand in Buendia’s way, and it remains to be seen whether Villa would be keen to meet their asking price.

The 24-year-old ended the season with 15 goals and 16 assists in 39 Championship appearances, helping the Canaries to immediate Premier League promotion following last term’s relegation.

Villa manager Dean Smith wants to strengthen in forward areas after Trezeguet suffered a serious knee injury last month and Ross Barkley’s loan spell came to an end, and Buendia could be a perfect addition.

The Championship Player of the Season accepts this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and the expectation is that he will leave Norwich this summer.

The Villa Park outfit are looking to break into the European places next season, and landing a creative genius would help boost their chances.

Buendia scored eight goals and assisted 12 others in his debut season with Norwich in the Championship, but he only scored once and assisted seven goals in 36 Premier League games last season.

He will be keen to prove his quality next term in the top-flight, and more clubs are likely to join Villa and Arsenal in his pursuit should he impress at the Copa America with Argentina this summer.

